West Ham Coach Confirms Declan Rice Could Leave This Summer

The captain of West Ham United, Declan Rice, has a “good chance” of leaving the club at the end of the 2022-2023 season.

After beating AZ Alkmaar in the first leg of the Europa Conference League semi-finals at London Stadium on Thursday, West Ham United manager, David Moyes confirmed the possibility of Rice leaving the London club this summer.

The 24-year-old English midfielder’s deal with West Ham is set to expire in 2024, but there is an option for a one-year extension in the deal.

However, due to the number of top European clubs that have shown interest in him ahead of the forthcoming transfer window, the England international has refused to extend his contract with the Hammers.

Rice who progressed through West Ham’s youth program, has made 243 appearances in all competitions for the club’s senior team since 2017.

His prolific form in the midfield, his consistency, and his leadership skills have attracted the attention of Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, and Arsenal. They have been pushing for his signature since last summer and one of them could buy him this summer.

Ahead of West Ham United Premier League game against Brentford which will kick off at 2 PM WAT on Sunday, May 14, Coach David Moyes said, “We hope Dec stays.

“We would love him to be a West Ham player but we are aware that might not be the case. That is one of the scenarios.

“Our plans are to have Dec here but we are also fully aware there is a good chance that we won’t have him.”