Veteran Nollywood Actor, Charles Inogie Escapes Death (Video)

Veteran Nollywood actor, Charles Inogie has expressed gratitude to God for sparing his life after a huge storage water tank fell right under where he was seated.

The actor, who is well known for his role in the television series, ‘The Johnsons’ via his Instagram on Friday share video from the incident, thanking God for saving his life.

According to Inogie, he was seated under a canopy in which a water storage tank hanging above fell after he got up and left the place.

“I was seated under this canopy, i just left, barely three minutes ago and the overhead pan came crashing down at exactly where i sat. God no too much?

“Again, God came through for me to the devil’s utter disgrace” he wrote.

Background of Charles’ Inogie

Born into a royal family in Benin, his aspirations to become a lawyer changed when he attended Bode Osanyin’s writers’ resort, where he decided to acquire a certificate course in Dramatic Arts.

Since graduating from University, Charles has gone on to make his mark in Nollywood as a director and comic, starring and directing in over 300 movies.