Tribunal Adjourns APM’s Petition Against Tinubu To May 18

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal has fixed Thursday, May 18, 2023, for the continuation of the pre-hearing regarding the petition filed by the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) and its presidential candidate, Chichi Ojei.

Naija News reports that the party is challenging the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) as the winner of the February 25 presidential elections.

In the petition marked CA/ABJ/PEPC/04/2022, the party is challenging the results of the presidential election on grounds of irregularities including the mutilation of election results.

The party argued that Tinubu did not have a validly nominated vice president. According to the party, he was not validly sponsored by the APC.

Listed as 1st to 5th respondents in the petition are INEC, APC, Bola Tinubu, Kashim Shettima, and Kabir Masari.

The five-man panel presided over by Justice Haruna Tsammani shifted the date to Thursday next week upon the request by the petitioner’s counsel and the confirmation of the agreement by counsel to the respondents.

Tribunal Adjourns Atiku’s Petition Against Tinubu To May 18

Meanwhile, the tribunal has postponed the continuation of the pre-hearing regarding the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The court has rescheduled the pre-hearing of the petition against Tinubu for Thursday, May 18, 2023.

In the petition, identified as CA/PEPC/05/2023, the PDP and Atiku are challenging the declaration of Tinubu as the president-elect by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The respondents listed in the petition include INEC, Bola Tinubu, and the APC.

During the court session on Thursday morning, Chris Uche, the counsel for Atiku and PDP, indicated an interest in the matter.

The court also heard an application for live coverage of the proceedings, and the respondents said they would file their responses before Monday.

Justice Tsammani, therefore, commended the parties for their cooperation and agreement, saying it would assist in the quick conclusion of the pre-hearing session.