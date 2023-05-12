The NWC’s Action Does Not Have My Blessings’ – Founder Of NNPP Reacts To Sunday Oginni’s Sack 

Founder and chairman of the Board of Trustees of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Boniface Aniebonam, has come out to condemn the sack of the Ogun State Chairman of the party, Sunday Oginni.

This is as Aniebonam has spilt that the action of the party’s National Workers Committee (NWC) that expelled Oginni last weekend does not have his blessings.

Naija News understands that the NNPP founder said he wasn’t aware of Oginni’s expulsion from the party and it’s because the. NWC did not follow due process and procedures in their action.

Recall that the NNPP national publicity secretary, Dr Agbo Major, had announced Oginni’s sack over his involvement in alleged anti-party activities.

Major said the embattled Ogun NNPP chairman failed to appear before a disciplinary committee to answer to the allegation levelled against him but instead resorted to abuse of power.

However, the party’s founder has reacted by saying the NWC’s did not go well with him, noting that before an action of such magnitude is taken, the person needs to be given a fair hearing.

Aniebonam, as gathered from Daily Trust explained that “The action of the NWC does not have my blessing because they need to follow processes and procedures to whatever decision they want to take.

“For me, it is the constitutional issue for a fair hearing. Before you take any action, you must grant that person a fair hearing. That action did not go well with me.

“Definitely, I am trying to get to know all the things going on at the party. I am not really in the know of all and I must be very frank with you that I am not happy. There is a need for the rule of law, we should not be acting in contradiction to the rule in carrying out responsibilities.

“There are organs of the party, the powerful institution of the party and all that. I can tell you that the national convention is the highest platform of the party, the next is the board, the third is NEC and the four is NWC. That means before the NWC can expel somebody, they have to report to the board in that regard.

“There is a breach of the rule of law, there is a breach of processes and procedures. It is my hope that some of these things will need to be nip in the bud so as not to cause avoidable public distress.”