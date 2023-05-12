Sophia Momodu Issues Warning Hours After Davido’s Post

The babymama of popular Nigerian singer, Sophia Momodu, has issued a note of warning hours after Davido said he doesn’t have time for trouble.

Naija News earlier reported that Sophia Momodu ranted extensively about men who abuse and bully women financially, especially when children are involved.

Sophia in the lengthy Twitter post expressed displeasure at how the Nigerian laws fail to protect women and children, thereby aiding the men to act as it pleases them.

The Instagram Influencer noted that the amount of women going through financial abuse and being forced into silence is alarming.

Although she didn’t mention anyone in the post, some netizens were quick to run around with their guesses about Sophia talking about Davido.

Moments later, Davido took to Twitter to share a screenshot of him doing his “unavailable” dance challenge, adding that he doesn’t have time for ‘wahala’.

He wrote: “I no get time for wahala I Dey IBIZA !!!, No vex”

However, Sophia in another post shared on Snapchat issued a warning to whom it may concern, threatening she might blow up everything.

She wrote: “Don’t you dare cap or imma set it all on fire”