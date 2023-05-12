Shehu Sani Reacts To Alleged N1 Trillion Fraud Uncovered In MDAs

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani has reacted to the report of the Auditor General of the Federation which uncovered an alleged N1 trillion fraud in Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

On Wednesday, the Senate said President Muhammadu Buhari failed to act on the report that indicted top management of MDAs, who allegedly spent well over N1 trillion fraudulently.

The indictment of the MDAs by the Senate was a sequel to the consideration of the Senate Committee on Public Accounts reports of the 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018 of the Auditor General of the Federation.

Addressing journalists after the presentation of the reports, the Vice Chairman of the Committee, Senator Hassan Hadejia. said the panel has also submitted the reports to the executive arm and has not gotten any acknowledgment.

But in a tweet via his verified Twitter handle on Thursday, Sani said the report of the Auditor General that revealed the fraud in MDAs is unprecedented in the history of the country.

The former lawmaker said the fraud happened under the Muhammadu Buhari government which campaigned to fight corruption.

He wrote: “The report of the Auditor General that revealed over One trillion Naira fraud in MDAs is unprecedented in the history of our country. This happened under a leadership that blows its angelic trumpet, beats its drums, plays its piano, and elevated itself to the altar of sainthood.”

The report of the Auditor General that revealed over One trillion Naira fraud in MDAs is unprecedented in the history of our country.This happened under a leadership that blow its angelic trumpet,beats its drums,play its piano and elevated itself to the altar of sainthood. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) May 11, 2023

Naija News reports that some of the MDAs indicted by the 2017 and 2018 reports were the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, the Federal Ministry of Environment, the National Library, the Financial Reporting Council, the Federal Ministry of Finance, the Federal Mortgage Bank, Energy Commission, Nigerian Copyright Commission and Maritime Academy of Nigeria, Iron.

Others include the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), the Ministry of Justice, the Federal Civil Service Commission, the Public Complaint Commission, University of Uyo, University of Abuja, Federal University, Oye Ekiti, and the National Examination Council (NECO).