Premier League Matchday 36 Fixtures And Kick-Off Time

The 2022-2023 Premier League season is gradually coming to an end as the matchday 36 fixtures kick in this weekend with some fate-deciding games.

The Premier League matchday 36 fixtures will kick off with Leeds United and Newcastle United clash at Elland Road on Saturday, May 13 which will kick off at 12:30 PM. Newcastle United need to win the game to continue their push for a top-four finish.

After that, the remaining five Premier League matchday 36 fixtures on Saturday will kick off at 15:00 (3 PM WAT) simultaneously.

The fixtures are;

Southampton Vs Fulham

Chelsea Vs Nottingham Forest

Aston Villa Vs Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United Vs Wolves

Crystal Palace Vs Bournemouth

On Sunday, May 14, there are three mouthwatering Premier League matchday 36 fixtures which include the game between relegation-threatened Everton and league title contenders Manchester City at Goodison Park. The game will kick off at 14:00 (2 PM WAT). Manchester City must win the game to maintain their grip on the top spot.

During the same kickoff time, Brentford and West Ham United will be battling it out at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The last league game on Sunday is between league title contenders Arsenal and in-form Brighton at the Emirates Stadium. The game will kick off at 16:30 (4:30 PM WAT). Arsenal are condemned to win this game to maintain their push for the league title.

While the last Premier League matchday 36 fixture which is between relegation-threatened Leicester City and top-four hopefuls Liverpool will go down on Monday, May 15. The kickoff time is 8 PM WAT.