Osun: APC Sends Requests To Adeleke Over His Pledge Of Fairness To All

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has made some requests from the state governor, Ademola Adeleke.

This is as the party has called on the governor to walk his talk over his pledge of fairness to all residents of Osun.

In a statement issued by the Osun State APC acting Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal on Friday, the party has said only when the governor accepts their requests, then would they believe his promise to be fair and just to all.

Their submission is against the backdrop that Adeleke after the reaffirmation of his governorship mandate by the Supreme court said he has forgiven all his political adversaries and he would be fair to all during his tenure.

It would be recalled that the governor in a statement issued by the Osun APC Director of Media and Publicity, Kola Olabisi, noted that, “It is Adeleke’s subsequent actions and inactions that would be a worthy parameter to know the level of importance that the governor attaches to his pledge for fairness to all and sundry.

“`The political will of Adeleke to reverse some of his hasty decisions against the opposition APC and its members and supporters through his numerous executive orders borne out of victimisation, oppression and vindictiveness during his inauguration would go a long way in measuring the genuiness and seriousness of his post-Supreme Court’s verdict pledge.

“It is one thing to promise to do something while it is another thing to do the opposite.”

It was on this note that the APC in the state has told him to redress with immediate effect the issue of traditional rulers and reinstate the sacked 1,500 teachers and health workers installed and recruited by the Adegboyega Oyetola administration.

The APC also wants the state governor to reabsorbed the 20,000 disengaged youths from the Osun Youths Empowerment Scheme( OYES).

Lawal said “For us to further have an unshaken confidence in his promised fair dealing with all and sundry, Governor Adeleke should fast track the payment of the November 2022 salaries and leave allowances of the political functionaries that worked till the end with former Governor Oyetola as there is no justifiable reason for punishing those who served their state meritoriously.

“It becomes expedient for Adeleke to pay the November 2022 salaries of the political functionaries that worked under ex-Governor Oyetola because the said salaries had been appropriated before the exit of the former governor,”

Recall that Adeleke on inauguration announced some sets of Executive Orders to counter all actions taken by the Oyetola administration from July 17, 2022.

These Executive Orders affected the Owa of Igbajo, Aree of Iree and Akirun of Ikinrun; the three traditional rulers appointed by the Oyetola administration.

Also, appointments of health workers and teachers recruited was nullified and the OYES was scrapped.

Adeleke, however, appointed review panels to look into the actions taken by the Oyetola administration and to submit a white paper.