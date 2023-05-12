‘Ode’ – Falz Hits Back At Gov. El-Rufai’s Son, Others Over Criticism On UK Surgery

Nigerian rapper cum political activist, Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, has slammed the son of Kaduna state Governor, Bashir El-Rufai and other critics who mocked him for undergoing knee surgery in the United Kingdom.

Naija News reports that Falz broke the news of his surgery in a video shared on his Instagram page on Wednesday evening, May 10, 2023.

According to Falz, he sustained a knee injury while playing football in 2022 and was unaware it was a serious health issue.

The rapper added he was advised to undergo surgery to fix his knee.

Sharing his pre and post-surgery experience Falz wrote: “Current situation. It’s a whole journey to being 100% back. Say a prayer for me.”

Reacting to this, Bashir questioned why Falz did not undergo the surgery at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital considering how he has been vocal about the country’s situation.

He wrote on Twitter, “UK? He didn’t go to LASUTH as a bona-fide human rights activist? Disappointing”

Other critics also shared a similar opinion with Bashir saying Falz was always criticizing the government and he is guilty of the same thing.

Reacting via a post on Twitter, Falz said the critics were trying so hard to bash him over the recent surgery describing them as stupid and unenlightened.

He tweeted, “So pathetic these people are trying sooooo hard to latch on to this knee surgery gist. Eyahhh.

“Na so una dey desperate for ammunition. Just find a smart phone & google ACL rupture. ODE. The audacity that stupidity gives you sha. Sigh.”