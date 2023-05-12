Obasanjo, Peter Obi, Soludo Meet In Anambra [Photos]

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo and Governor Charles Soludo were part of the dignitaries at the burial ceremony of the mother of the former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka.

Also, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, was at the ceremony held at the Obosi community in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Speaking with reports at the event, Chidoka said his mother, Nneka Chidoka, died of cancer scourge, adding that early detection and treatment of the ailment made her stay longer.

The former Corps Marshall of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said his family will set up the Nneka Chidoka Outreach as a mark of respect and in honour memory of the deceased.

Chidoka noted that the outreach would screen, treat and conduct surgeries on women with cancer free of charge.

He said: “Our mother meant everything to us, she is our refuge, she fought for us and defended us. We want to tell people that cancer is not a death sentence, it is preventable, curable, and need not kill any woman. We are importing HPV vaccine for the treatment of cancer patients.”

In his remark, Governor Soludo described the death of the deceased as a loss for all of Anambra, but that they should rejoice because her death is a glorious one.

He said: “We celebrate life today because, according to the testimonies we’ve heard, Mama Victoria lived a victorious and impactful life.

“We honour Chief Osita and all of the children Mama Victoria left behind. They are a metaphor for what we should strive to be.”

Addressing the youths of the Obosi community, the governor asked them to be inspired by the Chidoka family and their principled way of life, stating that crime does not pay.