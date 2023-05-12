Nigeria’s Ambassador To Argentina Urges Flying Eagles To Win 2023 World Cup

The Nigerian ambassador to Argentina, Mr. Philip Ikurusi has urged the Flying Eagles of Nigeria to win the 2023 FIFA Under-20 World Cup in Argentina this summer.

The 2023 FIFA Under-20 World Cup will commence on May 20 and Nigeria’s team are already in Argentina ahead of the commencement of the youth football festival.

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria have reached the finals of the World Cup twice – in 1989 and 2005 but they are yet to win the trophy.

During his visit to the Flying Eagles’ camp at the Howard Johnson Hotel & Resorts in Buenos Aires, Argentina’s capital, the ambassador urged the team to go a step further by winning this year’s edition of the tournament.

The ambassador also counseled the players on the need of playing carefully and as a team because winning in football depends on teamwork.

“I am here to officially welcome you to Argentina, the host nation of the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup finals. It is heartwarming that our dear nation will be among the 24 nations that will take part in this year’s FIFA U20 World Cup. It is also on record that we have played the final of this tournament on two occasions, in 1989 and 2005 and I believe this present set can surpass the record of your predecessors by lifting the coveted trophy for the first time”, the ambassador said.

“I believe with hard work, commitment, and dedication, you can do it by overpowering all opposition before you and getting your hands on the trophy.”

The Flying Eagles, who finished third at the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year in Egypt, will face Brazil, Italy, and the Dominican Republic in Group D of the three-week youth football festival in Argentina.

They will commence their campaign at the tournament on May 21 when they take on Dominican Republic in their opening match at 7 PM WAT.