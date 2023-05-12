MC Oluomo – How Can You Do This After He Led A Campaign Against Igbos? – Charly Boy Carpets E-Money, Kcee

Veteran Nigerian entertainer, Charles Oputa popularly known as Charly Boy has berated millionaire brothers, Kcee and Emeka Okonkwo, better known as E-Money for fraternizing with controversial Chairman of Lagos State Parks Management Committee, Musiliu ‘MC Oluomo’ Akinsanya.

Naija News recalls that a viral video had shown the moment Kcee and E-Money hosted MC Oluomo in their Lagos mansion.

In the video, the entertainers referred to Oluomo as a great and powerful man while also showering him with drinks and money.

The video, however, did not sit well with Charly Boy who took to his Twitter account to condemn the brothers for paying homage to Oluomo.

The veteran expressed confusion as to the reason the duo would host the politician considering that he intimidated and instigated violence against Igbos in Lagos during the just-concluded elections.

Sharing the video of Kcee and E-Money meeting with MC Oluomo, he wrote, “MC Oluomo intimidated Igbos in Lagos. Even led a campaign that resulted in physical assault on Igbos.

“But according to E-money, MC is a great and powerful man. @MairoEnoch

“Can someone help me understand this video we just watched? Am confused.”