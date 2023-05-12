May 29: Only Death Can Stop Kano Gov-Elect, Yusuf Gida-Gida – APC Chieftain

A top member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State, Alhaji Ahmadu Haruna Zago, has said that only death can stop the swearing-in of the state Governor-elect, Abba Kabir Yusuf Gida-Gida, which is scheduled for May 29, 2023.

Naija News recalls that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) as the winner of the March 18 governorship election in the state.

Gida-Gida defeated his top opponent from the APC, Nasir Gawuna.

However, some APC chieftains have argued that Abba Gida-Gida, would not be sworn in despite being declared the poll winner by INEC.

Also, the outgoing Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, recently made a cryptic comment which toed this path.

Ganduje, while commissioning some projects, had said, “It’s normal for a government to inherit projects. We inherited some and completed them; and as a government, we are leaving some projects for the incoming administration. Only God knows to which government I will transmit power, whether APC or NNPP.”

The incumbent governor’s statement generated a barrage of reactions among politicians in the state and outside as it was unclear if he was referring to the case that the APC filed against NNPP at the election petition tribunal.

Reacting; however, Zago, who was also a member of the 2019 APC Presidential campaign committee, said it is high time his colleagues in the party stop circulating false information that the governor-elect will not be sworn in on May 29.

During a press briefing in Kano on Friday, Zago told newsmen that by the law’s provision, only death can stop the processes of the governor-elect’s swearing-in.

He maintained that besides death, it is only if a coup happens that Abba Gida-Gida would not take the oath of office on May 29, 2023.

Zago thereby admonished APC chieftains to accept reality and stop deceiving other party members.

He said: “It is unfortunate that our party decided to peddled information capable of misdirecting its loyal members while it is vividly clear that for now, only if the governor-elect dies or there has been a Coup d’état in the country, nothing will stop the swearing-in of the declared winner of the 2023 gubernatorial election, Abba Kabir Yusuf as the executive governor of Kano state.”