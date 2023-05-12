List Of Stalwarts At PDP Governors’ Forum Ceremony [Photos]

Some chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were present at the reception and award ceremony organised for newly -elected and returning Governors of the party.

Naija News reports that the ceremony organised by the PDP Governors Forum was held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja, on Thursday.

The event was equally organized to honour the outgoing governors elected on the party’s platform for their contributions to the party over the years.

Some PDP leaders present at the ceremony include the presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar; Governor Ifeanyi Okowa; Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum; and the Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal.

Others are former Vice President, Namadi Sambo; former PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus; Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State; Godwin Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State, Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State and former Adamawa governor, Boni Haruna, among others.

However, members of the G-5 Governors such as Nyesome Wike, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu, and Seyi Makinde of Rivers, Enugu, Benue, Abia, and Oyo States respectively, were absent at the event.