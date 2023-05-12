It Was Overwhelming – Remi Tinubu Opens Up On Aso Rock Tour With Aisha Buhari

Incoming first lady Remi Tinubu has said that the tour of the Presidential Villa in Abuja with first lady Aisha Buhari on Tuesday was overwhelming.

Senator Tinubu stated this while speaking with reporters after the tour.

Recall, It was reported earlier that Aisha Buhari showed her successor some strategic areas of the official residence of the first family in the Aso Rock Villa.

The first lady explained that the Glass House in the villa is the transitional home of the first family. President Muhammadu Buhari and wife currently reside in the Glass House as they prepare to vacate office.

In a video shared by Mrs Buhari on Instagram, the incoming first lady said she was overwhelmed by all she was told and prayed that God would help her.

Speaking about the tour, Aisha noted that she has taken the incoming first lady, Senator Remi Tinubu, around.

She said: “She has seen the main house, we are now at the popular Glass House. Glass House is a transitional home for the outgoing president.

“I’m advising that the Glass House should maintain its tradition of being a transition for the outgoing president. As I am talking to you now, I am residing here with my husband. Only two of us here, I think it should remain so as a norm of the institution and of the house.”

Mrs. Tinubu responded, “I have gone around. She has magnanimously shown me around the house. And graciously explained a lot of things to me which is quite a short time and overwhelming for me to grasp.

“But, I believe God will help me to be able to make an impactful contribution to the nation.”