Estranged Wife Of Davido’s Cousin Reacts As Sophia Momodu Rants About Financial Bullying

The estranged wife of Davido’s cousin, Heidi Korth, has reacted to the criticism Sophia Momodu has received following the recent rants on financial bullying.

Naija News earlier reported that Sophia Momodu ranted extensively about men who abuse and bully women financially, especially when children are involved.

Sophia in the lengthy Twitter post expressed displeasure at how the Nigerian laws fail to protect women and children, thereby aiding the men to act as it pleases them.

The Instagram influencer noted that the amount of women going through financial abuse and being forced into silence is alarming.

Although she didn’t mention anyone in the post, some netizens were quick to run around with their guesses about Sophia referring to Davido which earned her backlashes online.

Reacting to this, Heidi Korth questioned why women are bashing Davido’s baby mama for speaking out over the issue.

While describing the situation as the most disgusting thing she has ever seen, Korth said the bitterness is unbelievable and questioned what happened to ‘women supporting women’.

She wrote: “Women bashing women is the most disgusting thing I’ve ever seen because WHY? Does criticizing another make you a better person?

“Ya need to stop this nonsense. The bitterness is unbelievable, what happened to women supporting women? Bruh”.