Eight Soldiers Cheat Death As ISWAP Kill Three IDPs In Borno

At least eight soldiers reportedly sustained degrees of injuries in a recent confrontation with the terrorists of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State.

Also, three Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) were killed, and others sustained injuries in separate attacks by the assailants. The latest attack is coming not long after ISWAP reportedly fired RPGs that wounded scores of servicemen and civilians during an operation at Talala enclaves of the dreaded group in the same local government.

Naija News learnt that four loggers who lived at a Lowcost camp had gone out in search of fire some 7km away from Damboa when the terrorists opened fire on them, killing three persons while others escaped with bullet wounds yesterday.

A Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) member who spoke to Daily Trust on the latest attack said the escapees reported the case to the troops.

“Four of them (IDPs) went to fetch firewood this morning but unfortunately one person returned with bullet wounds. We recovered three dead bodies from the pool, they were shot in the heads and they have been buried according to Islamic rights,” the security source explained.

Another security source, however, told the publication that troops, in another attack, killed an unspecified number of ISWAP fighters. At least 12 people, including eight soldiers, were wounded in the incident which he said, happened on Tuesday.

The source as quoted by the news platform, claimed a military helicopter came to Damboa in the early hours of Thursday to carry the wounded soldiers to Maiduguri for treatment.

Also, a member of a vigilante group who participated in the operation told journalists that the ISWAP fighters fired RPGs in the troops’ direction, which resulted in the casualty.