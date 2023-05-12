Edo 2024: We Will Not Accept Zoning In Any Form – Ex-Oshiomhole’s Adviser, Idahosa

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon Charles Idahosa has rejected the zoning of the Edo 2024 governorship ticket to a particular senatorial district based on tribe or religious considerations.

Idahosa noted that those claiming that it is their turn to produce the next governor of Edo State are lazy lots.

The PDP chieftain urged politicians interested in the position to come out irrespective of tribe, religion and zone.

Speaking further, the former commissioner of Information and Orientation under the then Lucky Igbinedion’s administration stated that Edo state does not need situations were religion and ethnicity would be used as the yardstick to determine the next governor.

He argued that limiting the candidacy of the number one position in the state to an area would not be accepted.

He said, “Edo state belongs to all of us and the beauty of Edo state is that no ethnic group or tribe in Edo state cannot trace their origin from Benin and it is a statement of fact. We don’t want a situation where a politician will use ethnicity, or religion to divide us. We need a true Edolite this time in our quest for a better Edo.

“We want a proper Edo person, not Benin, Esan, or Afemai, every Edo person is eminently qualified to run for the governorship of Edo state and we are now left to look at their profile and make a choice.

“Reducing our choice to an area will not be accepted. There was no time when elections were conducted in Edo state that it was tied to a particular ethnic group or senatorial district. And of recent is that of governor Obaseki when Obaseki contested no time it was left for the Benins alone; every other tribe in Edo partook in that election and the best person won.

“So the issue of somebody or any group of people saying it is this tribe’s turn is unacceptable to me and my group. What Edo needs now is a person who can unite every.

“If we want to start breaking it down you will discover that each senatorial district can give reasons why it should be their turn because there are so many advantages some areas have had above others.

“For example, like Benin City, we can say we want to hold on to the governorship because we haven’t produce the Vice President of this country, Late Admiral Aikhomu was Vice President, Akhigbe was Vice President and we the Benins have never done it or have that privilege, there was a time two Esan men chairman of a National chairman of Political Parties, Tom Ikimi and Late Tony Anenih.

“Let us leave all this sentiment and look for any aspirants that can be governor to all.”