Davido Speaks As Babymama, Sophia Momodu Blows Hot About Financial Bullying

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has taken to social media to speak about having no time for trouble.

This comes after his first baby mama, Sophia Momodu ranted extensively about men who abuse and bully women financially, especially when children are involved.

Naija News reports that Sophia in the lengthy Twitter post expressed displeasure at how the Nigerian laws fail to protect women and children, thereby aiding the men to act as it pleases them.

The Instagram Influencer noted that the amount of women going through financial abuse and being forced into silence is alarming.

Although she didn’t mention anyone in the post, some netizens were quick to run around with their guesses about Sophia talking about Davido.

Part of the post reads, “Financially bullying a woman into staying with you has got to be the most disgusting thing a man can do. Especially when children are involved.

“There’s got to be a special place in hell for people who intentionally punish innocent children. It’s been almost a year. Enough is enough!!!!

“Only in Nigeria! The laws don’t protect women or children, and the men just do the absolute most! My goodness the whole system just stinks!

“The amount of women going through financial abuse & being forced into silence in Nigeria is staggering. Who speaks for these women? Who defends them? Why is it ok for women to keep going through this?

Moments later, Davido took to Twitter to share a screenshot of him doing his “unavailable” dance challenge, adding that he doesn’t have time for ‘wahala’.

He wrote: “I no get time for wahala I Dey IBIZA !!!, No vex”