Davido: Madam Go And Work, You Are A Baby Mama Not A Wife – Sandra Iheuwa Blasts Sophia Momodu

Popular Nollywood actress, Sandra Iheuwa has berated Davido’s baby mama Sophia Momodu for calling out the singer.

Naija News recalls that in a series of posts, Momodu had called out an unnamed man for not living up to his financial responsibilities.

Lamenting, the mother of one claimed that it has been almost a year since ‘the man’ whom she refused to name has abandoned his responsibilities.

After her post, Davido shared a cryptic post on his social media page.

He wrote, “I no get time for wahala, I dey Ibiza.”

Following the subtle response, Sophia Momodu took to her Snapchat account to share a video where two ladies talked about not “giving a Bleep”. She also warned the intended recipient against “capping” as she can set it all on fire.

She wrote, “Don’t you dare capping or imma set it all on fire.”

However, Iheuwa seemed displeased with Momodu’s outburst as she took to her Instagram page to berate her for feeling entitled to another person’s money.

She wrote, “I don’t know why anyone will feel entitled to another’s person money especially when you are not even a wife. If my son’s father was taking care of my son I would be grateful and will never rant but you will never catch me rant about him not taking care of me it will never happen as long as I’m alive and well.”