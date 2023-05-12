Charly Boy Reveals Top Politician That Inspires Exceptional Nigerians

Veteran Nigerian singer, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has said the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, is the man that has inspired a generation of exceptional Nigerians including the youths.

Naija News reports that the social-political activist made the assertion in a post via Twitter on Friday while describing the former governor of Anambra State as a man of destiny.

According to Charly Boy, Peter Obi would be remembered for his character, compassion, fairness, and benevolence.

He wrote, “Here’s to a man who has inspired a generation of exceptional Nigerian People/Youths. A Man of Destiny.

“You have lived in such a way that you’ll be remembered for your character, compassion, fairness, benevolence, and a force for good who have shown respect for the people, for life, in general.

“Odogwu Okwute Peter Obi. Yesoooo, A New Nigeria is Possible.”

Your Call For Stoppage Of Tinubu’s Inauguration Baseless

Meanwhile, the Lamidi Apapa faction of the Labour Party (LP) has berated the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, over the call for the stoppage of the inauguration of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, on May 29.

Recall that Obi, in his petition to challenge the victory of Tinubu in the February 25 presidential election, said the former Governor of Lagos State should not be sworn in pending the determination of the petitions before the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal.

But in a statement on Wednesday, the factional spokesman of the party, Abayomi Arabambi, said the swearing-in of Tinubu will not have any impact on the case before the presidential election.

Arabambi stressed that the prayer of the LP flagbearer is not supported by the Electoral Act and the Constitution of Nigeria, adding that refusal to swear in Tinubu as President will create a vacuum in the system.

He asserted that whether the President-elect is sworn in or not, there is a right way to remove him legally if it is found out that he was not duly elected.