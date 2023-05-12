‘As AGF, I Contributed, Improved Nigeria’s Laws And Justice’ – Malami

On Thursday, the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, boasted about his contribution to improving Nigeria’s law and distribution of justice.

Malami, who spoke yesterday in Abuja at the launch and public presentation of his autobiography titled `Traversing The Thorny Terrain of Nigeria’s Justice Sector: My Travails and Triumphs’, said he encountered difficulties while discharging his duty as the AGF.

According to him, most of the criticisms against his person and office were misinformed and misguided owing to the critics’ linear approach to analysing the issues.

Malami said his critics often “forget that as the Honorable Attorney-General of Nigeria and Minister of Justice, you are to take consistent decisions that will be in line with underlying principles of law.

“Of course, with the wider interest over and above private as well as individual interests, that is the true definition of impartiality as is needed to perform his duties efficiently.”

While noting that some downplayed his efforts and others blew his mistakes out of proportion, Malami thanked the Almighty for helping him to triumph in all the challenges faced.

The AGF said the autobiography was to present an objective account of his stewardship to the public.

“I have, in my capacity, played my role and contributed majorly in improving the laws and in the distribution of justice in the socio-economic development of the nation and enhancing its security,” Malami said.

Naija News understands that a former presidential spokesman, Reuben Abati, reviewed the book.

The event was attended by Governor Atiku Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State; the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari; the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege and members of the National Assembly; the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency; the chairmen of EFCC, IPC, ICPC, Code of Conduct Bureau; current and former ministers; the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, among others.