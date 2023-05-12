Adamu Garba Reacts As Court ‘Affirms’ Lamidi Apapa As LP National Chairman

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adamu Garba, has congratulated Lamid Apapa on his alleged affirmation as the authentic National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP).

According to reports, a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Friday, affirmed Apapa as the acting national chairman of the party pending any other court order.

In a fresh ruling, the court asked Julius Abure to stop parading himself as the national chairman of the party and immediately vacate the office.

In a tweet via his Twitter handle, Garba hailed Apapa for his confirmation as the LP national chairman and described his affirmation as a victory for democracy.

He also urged the LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his supporters to hasten and queue behind Apapa as the new national chairman and wait for further instructions.

He wrote: “Congratulations to Alhaji Lamidi Apapa, the authenticated Chairman of the Labour Party.

“I urge Peter Obi and all his Obidunce supporters to hasten and queue behind their new national chairman and wait for further instructions. This is a victory for democracy!”