10th NASS: I’m Committed To Help Tinubu Succeed In Office – Akpabio

Former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Senator Godswill Akpabio has promised that he is committed to helping the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, succeed in office.

Naija News reports that the aspirant for the Senate President position made the promise when he received a group of young professionals under the umbrella of Senator Akpabio Vanguard, on Thursday in Abuja

Akpabio stated that he is ready to help Tinubu formulate good policies for the development of the country and laws that will be impactful on the lives of Nigerians.

Akpabio said that when elected as Senate President, he will work hand in hand with the presidency to ensure that poverty, insecurity, and other social vices are flushed out.

The former governor noted that with over 23 years of experience as a public servant, he promised to build youth and women of integrity that the society can reckon with.

Akpabio, who will represent Akwa Ibom North-West senatorial zone, thanked the group for their effort so far and promised not to fail Nigerians who believe in his leadership abilities.

The group of professionals numbering over 40 from different works of life described Akpabio as the face of the youth and less privileged in the next dispensation.

The professionals, led by the Chief Executive Officer of TechBuildaz, Islameen Etudiaye; and the Chief Executive Officer of Troika Tech Engr. Jeffery Udende said Akpabio has what it takes to lead the 10th Senate of Nigeria as the President of the Senate.

The group said with the enormous votes the South-South zone produced especially in Akwa Ibom state, Sen. Akpabio deserves to be president of the Senate unopposed.

The young professionals described Akpabio as the only candidate that can complement the efforts of the president-elect when he is sworn into office on May 29.