10 Killed As ISWAP Terrorists Attack Troops In Borno

At least ten members of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists have been killed in a recent face-off against troops of the Nigerian Army in Borno State.

The development was confirmed in a report by Counter Insurgency Expert in Lake Chad, Zagazola Makama.

According to him, the terrorists launched a daring attack against the troops at about 10 am on Thursday in Abadam Local Government Area (LGA) of Borno State.

Naija News learnt that the ISWAP terrorists had made an audacious attempt to infiltrate the advancing troop’s harbour using a Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED).

However, the troops with support from the Air Task Force killed some of the terrorists while others were forced to flee.

“Two of the terrorists’ vehicles were destroyed and about 10 of them were killed,” Makama quoted a source as saying.

Naija News understands that the latest development is coming days after the troops of sector 3 MNJTF repelled an attack by the ISWAP fighters in Monguno, a northern Borno town.

Monguno is one of the 27 LGAs in Borno state which has a distance of about 137.8 kilometres north of Maiduguri, the capital.

On March 27, troops of Operation Hadin Kai repelled an attack by ISWAP terrorists on a military base and killed 10 insurgents in the state.

The terrorists attempted to invade the military base in Kunnari, a village near Buratai town but were met with stiff resistance from the troops.