‘Wizkid And I Only Have Two Similarities, Our Music Style Is Different’ – Burna Boy

Grammy award-winning singer, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, professionally known as Burna Boy, has claimed his music style is quite different from that of his colleague, Wizkid.

Naija News reports that the ‘Rollercoaster’ crooner made this known in a recent interview, stating he and Wizkids share some similarities.

According to him, they are both on different lanes and all they have in common is the fact that they are from the same place (Nigeria) and also love each other.

Speaking further, the self-acclaimed African giant said Wizkid’s music is all about b*tches while he sings about real life.

In his words: “We are on two different lanes, the only similarity is the fact that we‘re from the same place and we love each other. Wizzy is about the bitches, me I’m about too many real-life and the bitches sometimes”

After What He Did To Me I Almost Cried

Meanwhile, a Nigerian journalist, Kachi Offiah, has said that Afrobeat star Burna Boy snubbed her during the 2023 Met Gala in New York.

Recall that Burna Boy made his debut at the world’s most prestigious and glamorous fashion event, Met Gala on May 1, 2023.

Speaking on meeting the superstar, Offia said she was the only Nigerian reporter at the event but when she approached Burna Boy for an interview he totally ignored her.

The journalist stated this during an interview on Arise 360 music programme recently.

She lamented that she was hurt by Burna’s actions and felt like crying.