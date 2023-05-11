‘Wike Is A Betrayal’ – APC Chieftain Slams Rivers Gov Over Relationship With Tinubu

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in South-South, Eze Chukwuemeka Eze has described the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, as a betrayal.

Eze stated this while reacting to Wike’s seemingly close relationship with President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

This is coming amidst claims that Wike worked in favour of Tinubu in the presidential election held on the 25th of February, 2023, for a slot in Tinubu’s cabinet.

Recall that Wike worked against the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, while insisting on power rotation to the South.

Eze, in a chat with Daily Post on the closeness between Wike and Tinubu, said, “Gov. Wike though a friend is a very confused and drowning fellow looking for whatever he can hold to survive, but the future will surely determine his fate.

“Anybody worrying himself or herself about Wike and his type of politics probably has no serious task to do, so I wouldn’t like to waste my precious time talking about a drowning man.

“Nigerians and the entire world are fully aware of the stand of Wike about both Buhari, Tinubu and APC, so if they feel after all that Amaechi sacrificed to build APC that Wike is their new Saviour, I wish them the best of luck. God will surely judge all our actions no matter the odds.”

Speaking on their fate if Wike decides to join APC, he said, “Both I and Amaechi and other members of his political family have passed the level of attaching our fate to that of any human being. It will be an insult to us and our God for Wike and his drowning collaborators to determine our political fate. They don’t have such powers.

“For your information, Wike at the moment is not a member of any political party. They are aware that they are politically orphans though he is shameless and if he feels like joining APC, I wish him the best of luck.

“I must confess that I am enjoying the trends of events as it is helping us to know how characterless some of our so-called leaders are but let us not despair as God is working out something great for this country.”

Speaking on Wike’s denial of working for Tinubu and insisting all he wanted was Southern presidency, the party chieftain added, “You are forcing me to give Wike the attention that he doesn’t deserve.

“Wike is the most selfish Nigerian politician you can think of in this dispensation. He has not the interest of anybody or region at heart.

“Everything is all about himself. He frustrated Obi out of PDP with the hope of becoming the landlord of PDP but Atiku proved him wrong and reduced him to the wailing fellow he has become.

“Tinubu knew that Wike never worked for him; he will be highly disappointed as Tinubu and his camp are already plotting on how to do away with his nuisance scheme.”

Eze speaking on why Amaechi has been silent on the issue around the party said, “What exactly do you want Amaechi to say about what is happening with Tinubu, APC and Wike?

“I have advised myself to keep quiet and watch this romance all aimed at undermining Amaechi. At the appropriate time, I will expose to Nigerians when this evil plot was hatched and how it will be concluded.

“From the little I know about Amaechi and his type of politics, he has never had any plan of his own. God is the one that plans for him, so when God wants him to act, he will act accordingly and Nigeria and Nigerians will know that you can’t, no matter the odds, undermine God’s anointed one. In vain they gather as their gathering can’t never be sanctioned by God.

“I appeal to us all to exercise patience as we will soon address some of the issues agitating the minds of Nigerians and the future of Amaechi and his political family.”