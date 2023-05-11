Why I Deflowered My Daughter – Man Who Raped Daughter For Three Years Confesses

A 41-year-old man in Kogi State has disclosed how and why he deprived his biological daughter of her virginity and sexually abused her for three years.

The suspect, now in the custody of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kogi Command, confessed to the security operatives that he committed the crime after his wife abandoned him with their children, two females.

According to him, because his wife’s action hypnotized him, he began to have affection for their eldest daughter, who was 16 years of age as of 2020.

Speaking while parading the suspect on Wednesday at NSCDC Command Headquarters, Lokoja, the state’s Commandant, Ahmad Gandi, said the command received a complaint lodged by a Non-Governmental Organisation on May 5.

According to him, the complaint was lodged on a case of defilement, rape and incest in which the suspect is the victim’s biological father.

It was revealed during the investigation that the younger sister of the abused girl had earlier advised that they should either commit suicide or kill their father after he refused to stop the abusive act he started with the eldest from 2020 to 2023.

Naija News learnt that after some moments of grilling, the accused father admitted to committing the act.

The NSCDC Command affirmed that the suspect would be charged in court after concluding the investigation. Gandi commended the NGO for reporting the case to the command while urging other victims in the society who were dying in silence to come out and report such cases.

Gandi, however, said journalists are forbidden to disclose the identity and names of both the victim and the suspect due to the sensitivity of the case to avoid the victim’s stigmatisation.

Narrating her ordeal, the victim reportedly told newsmen that she had been sexually abused by her father since 2020 after her mother left home.

Her words read: “It happened in 2020 when my mum left home, and since then, my Dad has been sexually abusing me.

“In 2021, my father impregnated me and took me to a clinic where they aborted the pregnancy I had for him.

“I couldn’t leave the house because of my younger sister as I was afraid my father could do the same thing to my sister,” the victim said.

She added: “After aborting the pregnancy, he continued the sexual abuse until I couldn’t take it anymore, which I had to report to an NGO who reported the case to NSCDC.”

On his part, the suspect admitted to having committed the act, that he actually deflowered his daughter, saying he was hypnotized after his wife left him in 2020.

“I actually committed the act, but I don’t know how I did it. I love my wife very well; I begged her to come back home but she never did for the past three years.

“It is the same stage I was in when my mother left my father, that my wife left my children for me and went away. I love my wife, but she never comes back to me,” the suspect said.

Speaking on the situation, the Executive Director of the NGO, the Islamic Centre for Communication and Creative Thought (ItrippleCT), Abdulrasak Ibrahim, commended the NSCDC for doing a fantastic job by swinging into action to arrest the suspect.

Ibrahim noted that after hearing about the issue, the victim was immediately relocated to a safe place from her father’s house to protect her from further abuse.

On his part, the Chairperson, Federation of Women Lawyer, Kogi, Barr Lilian Okolo; and the Chairman, Kogi Network of NGO, Amb. Idris Muraina also commended the NSCDC for their proactiveness in handling the case.

Okolo assured that FIDA would make sure that the suspect was brought to justice to serve as a deterrent to other irresponsible fathers out there.

Muraina assured that the NGOs in Kogi would continue to put professionalism into play in such cases to ensure that the right of the girl-child was protected and get justice for her.

He urged other victims of such acts going through such traumatic experiences in the state to speak out, assuring that it would be pursued to a logical conclusion to get justice for them.

The KONGONET Chairman also appealed to the State and Federal Governments and the International community to provide a “Safe Keep” accommodation in the state where victims of such acts could be accommodated during the duration of the case.

“As of today, we don’t have such “safe-keep” accommodated in Kogi where gender-based violence victims could be kept during the trying period,” Muraina said.