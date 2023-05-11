Why Bandits’ Activities Have Been Curtailed In Kaduna – El-Rufai

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has said the activities of bandits in the state have been reduced because of the synergy between the Department of State Services (DSS), other security agencies, and the state government.

Naija News reports that El-ERufai made this known on Wednesday at the First Quarter Security Meeting of North West State Directors of Security (SDS) of DSS held at the Kaduna State Command.

The governor revealed that the collaboration has led to the killing of hundreds of bandits and the destruction of several bandits’ camps in the state.

El-Rufai, however, called for similar cooperation between federal security agencies, other North West states, and the entire country, adding that there had been progressive streamlining of security coordination over the last four years.

He also stated there had been progressive strengthening of inter-agency collaboration, creation, and sustenance of a robust intelligence gathering framework, and improved responses to security incidents.

He acknowledged the close cooperation and support between the state government and the DSS, which he said had resulted in the success recorded in the fight against banditry in the state.

The State Director of Security in Kaduna State, Abdul Enenche, revealed that the quarterly conference was conceived based on the realization that threats in the country were not limited to one state.