Trump Vows To End Russia-Ukraine War In 24 Hours If Re-elected As US President

Former United States (US) President, Donald Trump, boasts that he would end the lingering war between Russia and Ukraine within 24 hours if re-elected president.

The Republican said he would capitalize on the strengths and weaknesses of the Presidents of the two warring countries and, within a day, end their disagreements.

Naija News recalls that the Russia-Ukraine war started in February 2022, and despite interventions by their counterparts and concerned world leaders, Russian leader, Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader, Volodymyr Zelensky, could not agree to back out of the war.

Speaking during an interview on CNN, Trump said: “I don’t think in terms of winning and losing. I think in terms of getting it settled.”

The politician added: “I want everybody to stop dying. They’re dying. Russians and Ukrainians. I want them to stop dying. And I’ll have that done,” Trump said, opposing the establishment Republican policy of backing Kyiv.

“I’ll have that done in 24 hours. I’ll have it done. You need the power of the presidency to do it.”

Earlier at a town hall meeting, Trump was quoted to have said that he could halt the war that began in 2022 by negotiating directly with Putin and Zelensky.

“I’ll meet with Putin. I’ll meet with Zelensky. They both have weaknesses, and they both have strengths. And within 24 hours, that war will be settled. It’ll be over,” Trump said.

Trump, however, declined to affirm when asked if he believes that Putin is a war criminal for alleged atrocities committed in Ukraine.

He stylishly replied, saying: “If you say he’s a war criminal, it’s going to be a lot tougher to make a deal to make this thing stopped.

“If he’s going to be a war criminal, people are going to grab him and execute him; he’s going to fight a lot harder than he’s fighting under the other circumstance. That’s something to be discussed at a later day.”

The former president also said he thinks that “Putin made a mistake” by invading Ukraine.

When asked to elaborate, Trump said, “His mistake was going in. He would have never gone in if I was president.”

Naija News reports that Trump, 76, is seeking to become US President for the second term in 2024. He is a frontrunner to be the Republican Party’s nominee, despite having been criminally indicted and remaining under multiple other investigations on serious allegations.