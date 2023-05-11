Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Thursday, 11th May, 2023

Good morning Nigeria, welcome to Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Thursday, 11th May 2023

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday wrote to the Senate, requesting approval for a new $800 million loan.

In a letter read by the President of the 9th Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, President Buhari stated that the loan would be used to expand the National Social Safety Net Programme and would be sourced from the World Bank.

This request follows the Federal Government’s announcement in April of an $800 million World Bank grant aimed at 50 million vulnerable Nigerians or 10 million households, as part of its subsidy palliative measures.

Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed, emphasized that discussions are ongoing with the newly established Presidential Transition Council (PTC) and the incoming administration to manage the palliative program, which includes considerations such as the need for buses.

This comes weeks after the National Economic Council (NEC) made fresh moves on the planned removal of subsidies on petroleum products by the end of the Buhari administration.

The President-elect, Bola Tinubu on Wednesday afternoon left Nigeria for Europe, two weeks after returning from a three-country visit that included London, Saudi Arabia, and Paris.

The trip is part of Tinubu’s efforts to refine transition plans and programs, as well as discuss policy options with key aides.

According to a statement from the Office of the President-elect, signed by Tunde Rahman, the trip allows Tinubu to carry out tasks without unnecessary pressure and distractions.

During his visit, Tinubu will engage with investors and key allies to market investment opportunities in Nigeria and showcase his administration’s commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment through policies and regulations.

Meetings with multi-sectoral actors in Europe’s business community, including manufacturing, agriculture, tech, and energy, have been scheduled.

Tinubu hopes to convince them of Nigeria’s readiness for business under his leadership, focusing on job creation and skills acquisition.

Reviving the country’s economy is a major part of Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda, and the meetings aim to re-establish Nigeria’s importance in the global economic chain and create opportunities for the country’s youth population.

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has disagreed with the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the zoning of the 10th National Assembly leadership seats.

The Governor in a personally signed statement on Wednesday said the hurried nature in which the decision was reached and announced is a dangerous tool for the opposition to tackle the APC.

He added that the move by his party is one capable of laying a dangerous foundation of mistrust and needless suspicion.

Akeredolu also queried why the Governors of the APC, as well as the aspirants to the Speakership position, were not consulted and effectively engaged before the purported zoning formula was announced.

Naija News recalls the leadership of the APC on Monday after a meeting of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), announced zones and preferred candidates for the leadership of the 10th National Assembly.

But Akeredolu on Wednesday said the contents, intentions, and motives of the zoning formula represented early signs of steps aimed at attempts to cabin the hard-earned Presidency for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu by a few individuals with eyes on Aso Rock power buttons.

He questioned why the Northwest region would be favoured with two presiding officer positions out of four while North Central suffered the consequences for its innocence and shrewd loyalty by having none.

The Ondo State Governor insisted the Speaker of the House of Representatives could not also emerge from the North East.

Akeredolu also declared support for the stand of the aspirants who rejected the zoning formula adopted by the APC and called on the President-elect, Bola Tinubu to intervene so the decision can be reviewed in the interest of equality, fairness and justice.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested and detained former minister of power, Sale Mamman over his connection with an alleged N22 billion fraud.

According to the Cable, Mamman who was a minister under President Muhammadu Buhari from 2019 to 2021, was arrested at wee hours of Wednesday and is being detained at the headquarters of the anti-graft agency in Abuja.

The arrest is connected to investigations into alleged corruption in the execution of some power projects.

The former minister was accused of conspiring with staff of the ministry in charge of the accounts of the Zungeru and Mambilla Hydro Electric Power projects to divert N22 billion and share among themselves.

The investigations uncovered properties in Nigeria and overseas allegedly linked to the suspects, while millions of naira and dollars have reportedly been recovered.

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu has assured protesting members that the leadership of the party would look into their grievances over the zoning of leadership positions for the 10th National Assembly.

Adamu stated this on Wednesday during his discussion with the aspirants for the National Assembly principal positions who had stormed the party secretariat to register their grievances on the zoning formula released by the party.

As earlier reported by Naija News, the Deputy Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives, Idris Wase and five other aspirants on Wednesday afternoon stormed the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with a few fellow contestants for the 10th Assembly House of Reps speakership position.

In registering their grievances, they cautioned the APC on the need to avoid a repeat of the incident that produced Bukola Saraki as Senate President and Waziri Tambuwa as Speaker in 2015.

They berated the party for not consulting them before reaching a decision on the zoning.

After listening to their grievances, the APC Chairman appreciated them for speaking out openly and assured them that their positions would be tabled before the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

He however pleaded with them to give the party leadership a little time.

The Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi have supported the call for a live broadcast of the proceedings of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

The lawyer representing the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Livy Uzuokwu (SAN) disclosed this on Wednesday to newsmen after the court adjourned pre-hearing sessions in their petition challenging the election of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

The counsel noted that it was imperative for the court proceedings to be covered live so Nigerians would have first-hand information on what is going on in the court.

He claimed that the live broadcast of court proceedings was initiated by colonial masters but jettisoned when Nigeria gained independence.

The realities on ground necessitate a live broadcast of court proceedings, he argued, while also declaring that Obi and the Labour Party support the request by Atiku and his party.

For instance, he said the courtroom cannot conveniently accommodate 200 people, and the 200 people cannot adequately represent Nigerians, adding that if the proceedings are broadcast live, Nigerians will be better informed.

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has stopped the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) from imposing fines on broadcast stations in the country.

Ruling on Wednesday, Justice James Omotosho voided the N500,000 fines imposed by the NBC on 45 broadcast stations on March 1, 2019.

According to Justice Omotosho, the NBC, not being a court of law, lacked power to impose sanctions as punishment on alleged erring broadcast stations.

He held that the NBC Code, on which the commission relies to impose sanction, is in conflict with Section 6 of the Constitution that vested judicial power in the court of law.

The judge said the court would not sit idle and watch a body imposing fine arbitrarily without recourse to the law.

He added that the commission did not comply with the law when it sat as a complainant and at the same time, a court and a judge on its own case.

Panic ensued on Wednesday morning as fire engulfed buildings within the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Base on Airport Road in the Federal Capital Territory.

The cause of the fire at the military base, located next to the Nigerian Correctional Service National Headquarters, is still undetermined.

According to Punch, the prompt intervention of Federal Fire Service operatives is working to put out the fire.

The Head of Operations for FFF FCT, Amiola Adebayo in an interview with the platform stated that firefighters were diligently working to extinguish the blaze completely.

Adebayo explained that the cause of the fire outbreak could not be confirmed yet, but a statement would be released once their investigation was concluded.

The Executive Chairman of the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Mohammed Shehu on Wednesday disclosed that the Nigerian President’s monthly salary is N1.2 million, while Governors earn N1.1 million.

Unless the proposed review of the Remuneration Act for elected and designated public officials is passed into law before President Muhamamdu Buhari’s administration ends on May 29, President-elect Bola Tinubu will receive the same salary package.

Shehu revealed that some heads of Federal Government agencies earn higher monthly salaries than the president and governors, asserting that no public servant should earn more than the president or state governors.

He made these statements at the Economic Confidential public lecture and book presentation in Abuja, organized by Economic Confidential, Publishers of PR Nigeria, and Economy Digest.

The Presidential Election Petitions Court has struck out the case filed by the Allied Peoples Party (APP) and Simon Nnadi against the All Progressives Congress (APC), the President-elect Bola Tinubu and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Naija News recalls that APP’s counsel, Obed Agu, had told the court on May 8 that the tribunal may wish to concede to the claim of his petition “considering the weight of evidence” they have against Tinubu and INEC.

The APP sought an order of court to nullify the election of Tinubu on the grounds that he was not qualified to run in the first place.

But at the resumed pre-hearing on Wednesday, the petitioner told the court that he filed a motion on notice a day after the first sitting dated May 9.

Addressing journalists, Obed said he planned to follow up on his petition till the last minute “but things changed” and his client asked him to withdraw the suit, urging the court to grant an order “striking out or dismissing the petition.”

Responding, counsel for the APC, Wole Olanipekun SAN, said his clients are not opposing the petitioners’ motion, saying “we want to commend them.”

On his part, Tinubu’s lawyer, Lateef Fagbemi SAN, commended APP for withdrawing its case.

He called on the remaining political parties, that is the Labour party and Peoples Democratic party, to withdraw theirs as well.

