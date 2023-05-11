Top Nigerian Celebrities React To Falz’s UK Knee Surgery

Top Nigerian celebrities such as Funke Akindele, Mr Macaroni, Yemi Alade, Victor Osimhen and others have stormed the comment section of Nigerian rapper, Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, to wish him a quick recovery after he took to his social media to disclose that he underwent a knee surgery.

Naija News reports that the political activist made this known in a video shared on his Instagram page on Wednesday evening, May 10, 2023.

According to Falz, he sustained a knee injury while playing football in 2022 and was unaware it was a serious health issue.

The rapper added he was advised to undergo surgery to fix his knee.

Sharing his pre and post-surgery experience Falz wrote: “Current situation. It’s a whole journey to being 100% back. Say a prayer for me.”

Following the rapper’s announcement, colleagues have solicited prayers for him and taken to his comment section to wish him well.

Mr Macaroni wrote, “Thank God for his mercies. Love you always brother!!!! See youuuu soooon!!!!!!! And we go parryyyyyy hardddddddd!!!!!.”

Funke Akindele wrote, “*in Jenifa’s voice * My shege you will not die but liveth in Jesus name.”

Osimhen also prayed for Falz, saying “Prayers up for you brother.”

Yemi Alade wrote, “Oh Falz. Heal better and stronger! Ndo! God got you.”

Media personality Toke Makinwa said, “Thank God you are fine.”

Others who commented were Chioma Akpotha, Bobrisky, Toyin Abraham, Juliet Ibrahim, Nkechi Blessing, Wilfred Ndidi, Uche Jombo, Tacha, Lola Omotayo, and a host of others.