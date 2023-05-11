Tell Buhari He Is An Igbo Man, We Are Pleased With His Administration – Ohanaeze President

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo President-General, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari is an Igbo man and also a member of their organisation.

The Ohanaeze chieftain stated this during the flag-off ceremony of the dredging of the Oguta Lake-Orashi River in Imo State on Thursday.

Iwuanyanwu urged the president to ensure that the project succeeds before handing over to the incoming administration on May 29.

He noted that when Buhari initially took over power they were not happy with the development but are now pleased at the projects he has completed across the Southeast.

According to Iwuanyanwu: “When he took office, we were not happy, but today at the point of departure, things have changed. I can see that the Niger Bridge in Onitsha has been completed. I can see that a lot has been done in most states. Like in Ebonyi, the Federal Government has taken over the teaching hospital and the airport. Here in Imo State, a lot has been done for us; in Enugu, it is the same.

“So, I will like you to tell our son, Buhari, that we are very grateful, and I want him to realise that he is an Igbo man, and our son; he has been honoured by some Igbo states like Ebonyi and Imo. Chieftaincy in Igboland is taken very seriously; help us tell Buhari that he’s an Igbo son and a member of Ohanaeze Ndigbo by honour given to him.

“But before he goes, whatever he can do to ensure this project succeeds will be appreciated; this project is very important to the whole Igbo people.”