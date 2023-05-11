Security Guard Butchers Employer To Death In Rivers State

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested a security guard, identified as John Danjuma, for killing his employer with a cutlass, at her residence in the GRA axis of Port Harcourt.

Naija News learnt that Danjuma butchered the deceased identified as Boma Amaomu-Jumbo, a former Director of Admin in UPTH, on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

The suspect is said to have been arrested and standing trial for allegedly stealing the sum of $10, 000 from his employer.

The suspect denied stealing the money and was granted bail with the case adjourned to a later date for continuation of hearing.

According to PUNCH, the suspect during interrogation by policemen at the State Criminal and Investigation Department in Port Harcourt, confessed to the crime, claiming that the woman accused him of stealing her money, about $10 000.

Narrating the incident, the suspect said he sneaked into the boss’ compound in the wee hours of the morning ahead of the next court hearing of the case fixed for Friday, May 12, 2023.

He destroyed the kitchen protector in order to gain access to the main building and hid himself there.

The suspect took a machete from the kitchen, waited until it started raining, then went into one of the rooms and butchered the woman to death.

Dajuma also stole some of the deceased jewellery after committing the crime and attempted to escape.

However, luck ran out of him, as neighbours raised alarm upon seeing blood stains all over his body while leaving the building.

He said, “Me and she are having issues and this woman is prosecuting me in court and our case is coming up next tomorrow. They accuse me of stealing $10, 000. But I did not steal the money”

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, who confirmed the incident and the arrest of Danjuma, said the matter was still being investigated.

She said, “Yes, the command is aware of the incident. The suspect has been arrested and the matter has been transferred to the State Criminal and Investigation Department”