Scores Abducted As Bandits Attack Niger Communities Again

A yet-to-be-ascertained number of people have been reportedly abducted by bandits in Kaffin-Koro and adjoining communities in Paikoro Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger State.

Residents who spoke to journalists about the attack confirmed that the bandits stormed the community in large numbers around 4 pm on Wednesday and operated until 7pm during which an unspecified number of people were kidnapped.

While lamenting the situation and the unavailability of security operatives to save the situation, the fleeing residents told Daily Trust that the assailants had earlier attacked Kaffin-Koro, Abolo, Kudani, Kuna, Shunakwa, Sikiti, Zubakere and Jubidiga villages on Tuesday where one person was killed in Sikiti.

Dozens of farmers were reportedly abducted from the eight villages attacked.

Naija News learnt that residents of the villages earlier attacked were taking refuge in Kaffin-Koro when the bandits struck again.

A resident, Abraham Tanko, said many of the villagers escaped into the bush.

“As I speak with you, we are in the bush. We were lucky to have escaped. They came in large numbers on motorbikes and raided the entire Kaffin-Koro town. A lady close to our house was among those they kidnapped. She was about to run when they threatened to shoot her and she fell,” he told newsmen.

The bandits also raided Shambo, Sabon Wuse and Old Rijau in Rijau LGA of the state in the early hours of Wednesday.

The Police Command in the state is yet to confirm the attack and casualties recorded as of reporting time.

Also, the Niger State Commissioner for Internal Security and Humanitarian Affairs, Emmanuel Umar, could not be reached when journalist reportedly contacted him to confirm the event.