Plateau Workers Begin Indefinite Strike Over Unpaid Salaries

Civil servants in Plateau State have embarked on an indefinite strike over the failure of the State government to meet their demands.

One of the lamentations of the workers is unpaid salaries by the incumbent administration, Naija News understands.

The workers are said to have made clear their resolve in a statement issued by the Joint Negotiating Council (JNC), Plateau chapter, on Wednesday night in Jos.

The notice, jointly signed by Plateau JNC Chairman, Titus Malau and Secretary, Timothy Gopep, noted that strike action followed the expiration of four days extension of the earlier seven days ultimatum given to the government.

JNC noted that the ultimatum and the extension had been communicated in separate letters dated April 19, 2023, and May 3, 2023, respectively.

The JNC officials said that the council held a meeting on May 10 with the Head of Civil Service and the Secretary to the Government of the State in attendance.

“It is evidently clear that the government has not shown enough commitment to address the issues as presented in our charter of demands before its tenure expires, as earlier promised.

“However, following a joint meeting between the JNC and Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC)/Trade Union Congress (TUC) leadership, it was resolved that an indefinite strike action be declared.

“The action is imperative since the government reneged in fulfilling its own part of the agreement despite a series of promises.

“We are, therefore, directing all our affiliate unions that strike commenced from midnight of 10th May 2023,” the union declared.

JNC and NLC have since warned and directed all affiliate unions to adhere strictly and ensure total compliance until workers’ demands are met.

The unions warned that any contravention of the directive would attract severe penalties/sanctions.