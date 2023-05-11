Peter Obi: Adamu Garba Called Out For Pushing False Narrative With Viral Photo

A former presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adamu Garba, has been called out for trying to push a false narrative against the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi.

Naija News reports that the LP candidate for the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi was in court for the sitting of the presidential election petition tribunal which commenced officially this month.

The presidential candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar and Obi had filed a suit before the court to challenge the declaration of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress(APC) as the winner of the February 25th, 2023 presidential election.

In reaction to photos of Obi in the election tribunal sitting in the Appeal Court in Abuja, Adamu alleged the former Anambra governor was snubbed by an APC chieftain, Ade Omole who was in court for the hearing of his party’s case.

He shared the photo saying, “The man in Blue? That was Prince Ade Omole. He is in no mood of unprepared shenanigans of Peter Obi and his Obidunce gang. He is representing mood of all the BATist in the court.”

However, in responding to the post, a supporter of the LP candidate, Akin Olaoye called out the former presidential candidate for pushing a false narrative against Obi.

He further shared a full video of Obi walking past the APC chieftain without making any interaction.

He wrote: ‘‘@adamugarba and his APC minions have a talent at propaganda an pushing a false narrrative. See as PO walks past this individual and doesn’t make any attempt to interact, but next is a picture circulating the internet saying he tried initiating pleasantries. These people should.”