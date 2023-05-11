NPFL Super 6: Clubs Are Unhappy With IMC’s Plans

The abridged 2022-2023 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season is expected to end on May 21 based on the new arrangement of the league’s interim management committee (IMC).

The IMC has also announced that the much anticipated NPFL Super 6 will commence in Lagos on May 23 and end on June 3, 2023.

This arrangement has attracted the fury of the clubs in Group B of the abridged league because the top three teams in the group could be in action in the league until two days before the commencement of the Super 6.

Note that Rivers United who were busy in the continent had some of their games rescheduled in Group B. They will play one of their rescheduled games at 4 PM WAT today against Wikki Tourists.

On May 15, they will play another rescheduled game against Sunshine Stars. Rivers United’s last rescheduled game will take place on May 18 against Doma United.

Hence, while all clubs in Group A will end their NPFL campaign on May 14, most of the clubs in Group B will end their campaign on May 21 with Matchday 18 fixtures, two days before the commencement of the Super 6 in Lagos.

“How can a club play a match away from home and you’re asking the club to report after two days for other crucial games like the play-off?” Lobi Stars Chairman, Dominic Iorfa said as quoted by Punch.

“Latest reporting time will be Thursday for Saturday or Sunday to kick off my take on the matter.”