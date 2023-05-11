Nnamdi Kanu Might Die In DSS Custody – Ozekhome Tells Supreme Court

The lead counsel to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, Mike Ozekhome has expressed concern over his client’s health.

Speaking on Thursday during the hearing of Kanu’s case, Ozekhome told the Supreme Court that he is scared that his client might die in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

The Senior Advocate told the apex court that the IPOB leader is very sick and required a surgical operation, and asked for the transfer of Kanu from DSS custody to Kuje correctional centre so that he can begin treatment.

He was quoted as saying, “My Lords, Nnamdi Kanu is sick, he has been approved for surgery but they have refused to release him for treatment.

“We are pleading for him to be transferred from DSS custody to Kuje correctional centre so that he can begin treatment like others.

“He’s getting really sick, I’m scared he may die in the custody of DSS. Dead bodies are not prosecuted.”

Reacting to Ozekhome’s plea, the panel of judges of the apex court said God will keep the IPOB leader alive and that he will not die in detention.

The court said even if it proceeds to hear the appeal, there is no space within its calendar to write and deliver the verdict within the 90-day deadline.

The court said: “Nnamdi Kanu will not die in detention. God will keep him alive and his blood won’t be in your hands.”

The apex court added that the court will hear all the motions in the case on the resumption of hearing on September 14.

Naija News recalls that the IPOB leader has been in DSS since he was brought back from Kenya on June 19, 2021.

Kanu has since been facing terrorism charges filed against him by the Federal Government.