Nigeria’s Cinema Records Millions In April Revenue

The Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) has said it generated N566 million from tickets sold across the country in April.

The National Chairman of CEAN, Opeyemi Ajayi, made this known in a statement on Thursday where he said there had been an appreciable increase in the revenue generated in April, compared with March.

According to him, for the month of March, N441 million revenue was generated.

Ajayi also said that 220,781 viewers visited the cinemas in April as against 174,071 viewers in March.

“CEAN has witnessed an increase in sales again in the month of April. We were able to generate N566,755,146 in April, with 220,781 visitors admission into cinemas nationwide.

“The movies that were showcased in April were: Domitilla, John Wick, Super Mario Boss, Honey money and The Bloom boys.

“For May, cinema lovers can continue to watch out for: Guardians of the Galaxy, Tue bride price, Love again, Fast X and Little Mermaid,” he said.