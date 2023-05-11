Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Thursday 11th May, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Thursday 11th May 2023.

The PUNCH: Aspirants for the senate presidency have rejected the adoption of a former minority senate leader and ex-Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, by the All Progressives Congress for the position of President of the Senate in the 10th National Assembly. The contestants faulted the party’s position on the National Assembly leadership announced after its National Working Committee meeting last week and demanded fresh zoning of the principal offices.

The Guardian: Signs that the centre may no longer hold in the spiraling gyre developing over jostle for the 10th National Assembly emerged yesterday, with the Chairman, Southwest Governors’ Forum, and Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, becoming the strongest voice of opposition yet to the zoning released on Monday by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Vanguard: Plans by the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, through its National Working Committee, NWC, to impose leadership on the 10th National Assembly appears to be creating more problems for the party, as some of the lawmakers have called for an open contest and squaring up to confront the party.

The Nation: The All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday began moves to douse the tension generated by the zoning and endorsement of candidates for National Assembly principal offices.

Daily Trust: President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the Senate to approve a new loan request of $800m, which he said would be sourced from the World Bank. Buhari made the request in a letter read by Senate President Ahmad Lawan at yesterday’s plenary. This is just as the Budget Office of the Federation raised the alarm that Nigeria was fast exceeding its borrowing limit.

