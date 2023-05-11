List Of PDP Stalwarts At Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal

Some stalwarts of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Thursday, attended the proceedings of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja.

Naija News reports that the PDP stalwarts accompanied the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to observe the proceedings in the case filed to challenge the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

Atiku and the PDP are contesting the declaration of Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the February 25 presidential election.

The PDP flagbearer is seeking, among other things, the withdrawal of the Certificate of Return that was issued to Tinubu by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Also, the former vice president filed an application for live coverage of the day-to-day proceedings of the election tribunal.

Some of the PDP chieftains at the tribunal include the acting National Chairman, Iliya Damagum; former chairman, Uche Secondus; former Governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu, former Governor of Cross Rivers State, Liyel Imoke; PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologungba, former Governor of Adamawa State, Boni Haruna; and the party’s governorship candidate in the upcoming Kogi State election, Senator Dino Melaye, among others.