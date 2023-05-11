Late Alaafin’s Wife, Olori Memunat Celebrates Birthday In Style Days After Marking Husband’s One Year Death Anniversary

One of the wives of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, Olori Memunat Adeyemi is celebrating her birthday after marking the first anniversary of her husband’s death.

The United Kingdom-based queen via her Instagram on Thursday shared stunning photos of herself on Instagram.

She said she never knew she would become a queen and expressed gratitude that her family keeps growing, and that she keeps breaking boundaries and impacting lives.

Her edited post reads, “Happiest birthday to myself, it has clocked that same year today when a baby girl was given to the family of Mr & Mrs. Babatunde not knowing I’m going to become someone worthy let alone a Queen. They say time flies when you are having fun. I cannot believe it’s that same prosperous year already!!! The family keeps growing from strength to enormous peace. I’m attaining those attainable goals, breaking boundaries of achievement, impacting lives positively. All these won’t come true without God’s knowledge.”

Her birthday comes three weeks after she and the other wives of the late Alaafin marked the first anniversary of his death.

Oba Adeyemi died on April 22, 2022, at the age of 83.

Olori Memunat shared an old video of her late husband at the palace on Instagram and wrote, “Days will pass and turn into years, it’s exactly a year you left us ATANDA.

“I can no longer see you nor touch you but always feel you in my heart, I can never thank God enough for blessing me with your existence in my life…”

“I’m using this medium to implore Allah to put you at His right Hand and elevate Your station among those who are guided,” she added.