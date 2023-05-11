‘It Is Shameful And Selfish’ – Rep Members Reject Decision Of APC To Endorse Abbas, Kalu For House Leadership

The decision of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to endorse the aspiration of Tajudeen Abbas to emerge as the Speaker of the House of Representatives in the 10th National Assembly has been rejected by some members-elect.

The fresh rejection is coming from some members-elect in the House of Representatives under the aegis of the Nationalists Forum led by an APC rep-elect from Benue State, Philip Agbese.

According to Agbese who is the coordinator of the forum, the decision of the APC to endorse Abass and Benjamin Kalu as the next Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House respectively without due consultation is “insensitive, flawed, and unattainable.”

He added in a statement on Thursday that the move is a shameful and selfish attempt to coerce all Nigerians into accepting the decision of a few members of the APC.

He said the move is not in the best interest of Nigerians and the members of the forum who are from different political parties are consulting with relevant stakeholders to decide on who to support for the number four position in the country.

“We want to align ourselves with all the speakership aspirants who have rejected the zoning arrangements as a mere charade targeted at rubbishing the institution of our democracy in particular and our democracy in general,” the statement reads.

“It is shameful that after over two decades of return to civil rule, our democracy is still a joke. We are a laughing stock. The APC imposing candidates on legislators is the last straw.

“We won’t be coerced into accepting the selfish agenda of a few. Nigeria is bigger than these individuals.

“Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has spoken in condemnation of this debacle. Other men of goodwill including APC stalwarts must rise above party affiliation to condemn this shameful act.”