IPOB Speaks On Burning Down Late Ohanaeze President’s House

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said its members were not responsible for the burning down of the residence of the late President General of the Ohaneze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor.

Recall that the Vice President General of the Ohaneze Ndigbo, Ogene Okeke, had last week claimed that the burning down of late Obiozor’s house by IPOB was the reason for his death.

In a statement on Thursday by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, IPOB stated that the group is not a terrorist organization and do not burn people’s houses.

The Biafra group added that its operatives were never in any confrontation with the late Ohanaeze leader, stressing that it holds the former Ambassador in high esteem to date.

IPOB, however, warned those behind the claim to be very careful and stop the attempt to derail its struggle for the Freedom of the land of Biafra.

The statement reads: “First and foremost, IPOB members are neither hoodlums nor terrorists and do not burn people’s houses or attack Biafrans even at the highest level of provocation. IPOB didn’t burn Late Prof. Obiozor’s country home. Neither late Obiozor nor his family has ever accused IPOB of those atrocities.

“IPOB and ESN operatives were never in any confrontation with the late Prof. George Obiozor. How then can the disciplined IPOB members burn the house of a man who did not confront us either in words or action?