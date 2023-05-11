IPOB: Lagos Arraigns Eze Ndigbo For Terrorism

The Lagos State Government has arraigned the Eze Ndigbo of Ajao Estate in Lagos, Frederick Nwajago on nine counts of alleged terrorism.

Nwajago appeared before the state high court and was accused of attempting to commit acts of terrorism, participating in terrorism, supporting a proscribed entity, financing terrorism, and preparing to commit an act of terrorism.

Nwajago was arrested on April 1 after a video of him threatening to invite members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to Lagos to protect the properties of Igbo people went viral.

Speaking in the video he said, “IPOB, we will invite them. They have no job. All of the IPOB will protect all of our shops. And we have to pay them. We have to mobilise for that. We have to do that. We must have our security so that they will stop attacking us at midnight, in the morning, and the afternoon.

“When they discover that we have our security before they will come, they will know that we have our men there. I am not saying a single word to be hidden. I am not hiding my words, let my words go viral. Igbo must get their right and get a stand in Lagos State.”

He was on Tuesday taken before Justice Yetunde Adesanya, where he was arraigned by the Lagos State Ministry of Justice.

A Deputy Director in the Ministry of Justice, Jonathan Ogunsanya, who represented the Attorney General of Lagos State, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo, told the court that the Eze Ndigbo of Ajao Estate violated the provision of sections 403(2) and 12(c), 18, 21, 29 & 12(a) of the Terrorism (Prevention & Prohibition) Act, 2022.

Nwajago pleaded not guilty. The trial is set to begin on July 4.