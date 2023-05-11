‘I Fell Into Depression When My Father Died’ – BBNaija’s Maria

Former Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Housemate, Maria Chike, has revealed she fell into depression after the death of her father in 2013.

Naija News reports that the reality TV star made this known in an interview with media personality, Chude Chideonwo, stating that her father was her best friend and they shared a deep bond.

According to Maria, she was left in denial over the death and questioned how she was going to live without her father.

The BBNaija star added that when she finally got out of depression, she told herself that her dad would have wanted her to be a great woman, so she had to do something.

She said, ”My dad died in 2013, he was like my best friend; I was very close to him. He literally dragged me and said, you aren’t going anywhere.

“So, when he passed away, I was like, ‘what am I going to do with life?’ I didn’t accept it until months after he was buried, I was in denial. I fell into depression”

Maria Speaks On Battle With Spiritual Challenges

Meanwhile, Maria Chike, recently opened up about facing spiritual challenges after participating in the 2021 edition of the reality TV show.

Naija News reports that the reality TV star disclosed this in a recent interview with The Cable Lifestyle.

Maria said the spiritual challenges made her close to God and urged people to always depend on God when they are experiencing challenges.