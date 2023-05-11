Ensure You Have A Skill Even If You Are Not Educated – Wizkid’s Father Advises Youths

Alhaji Muniru Olatunji Balogun, the father of Grammy-award-winning singer, Wizkid has sent a word of advice to Nigerian youths.

Balogun urged youths to ensure that they have a skill even though they have no formal education.

He gave the advice during an interview with GoldMyne TV at a recent event.

Alhaji Balogun urged the youths to shun arrogance and social vices.

He advised youths not to give up on their dreams and dedicate their time towards hard work.

He said, “I just want them [youths] to please even if you don’t have education, try to have something doing.

“One thing Ajegunle is good for, they are very good in football and also in music. So, they should try to develop their talents and leave all these arrogant lifestyles. Let them [youths] face whatever they are doing. Let them learn a job for future living.”

Speaking further, Balogun disclosed that he was the chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Alaba, Lagos for 14 years and served as the ward Chairman of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria.

He noted that he lobbied for electricity to be brought to Alaba in 1972.

According to him, “I came to Ajegunle in 1972. And at that time there was no light in Alaba. So, I’m the one that went to NEPA and made them come to survey the whole of Alaba and gave them light. So, those are my contributions [to the community].

“Also, I’m the Babadeen of Alaba Central Mosque. And also a former chairman of the APC for 14 years. I thank God that I’m still alive and my son, Wizkid is still doing well.”