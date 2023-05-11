‘Disappointing’ – Gov. El-Rufai’s Son Mocks Falz For Traveling Abroad For Surgery

The son of Kaduna State Governor, Bashir El-Rufai, has mocked Nigerian rapper, Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, for undergoing surgery in the UK.

Naija News reports that the political activist made this known in a video shared on his Instagram page on Wednesday evening, May 10, 2023.

According to Falz, he sustained a knee injury while playing football in 2022 and was unaware it was a serious health issue.

The rapper added he was advised to undergo surgery to fix his knee.

Sharing his pre and post-surgery experience Falz wrote: “Current situation. It’s a whole journey to being 100% back. Say a prayer for me.”

Reacting to this, Bashir questioned why Falz did not undergo the surgery at the Lagos State Teaching Hospital considering how he has been vocal about the country’s situation.

He wrote on Twitter, “UK? He didn’t go to LASUTH as a bona-fide human rights activist? Disappointing”

Why I Am Against Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu’s Victories

Meanwhile, Falz recently revealed why he is against the victories of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, and the Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Falz claimed that the failure of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to adhere to the rules and regulations guiding the elections made him question the electoral process that saw Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu emerge victorious.

The rapper stated this while speaking on Arise TV’s entertainment programme titled ‘Music as a political tool’.