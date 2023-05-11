Burkina Faso Deny Nigeria FIFA U-17 World Cup Ticket

The Burkina Faso Under-17 team defeated the Golden Eaglets of Nigeria 2-1 to deny them the 2023 FIFA World Cup Ticket.

On Thursday, May 11, the Golden Eaglets of Nigeria faced Young Etalons of Burkina Faso in the quarter-finals of the Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) at the Stade Nelson Mandela in Algiers, Algeria.

Ahead of the game, the coach of the Burkina Faso side Brahima Traore boasted that his target was to lead his team to the semi-finals of the tournament to secure the World Cup ticket and Nigeria won’t stop them.

Unfortunately for coach Nduka Ugbade and his boys, they could not stop the Young Etalons from achieving their dreams of making it to the semi-finals of the AFCON Under-17 tournament.

During the game, A. S. Camara gave Burkina Faso the lead in the 45th minute, a few seconds before the end of the first half. Hence, the Young Etalons went into the break with a slim lead.

In the second half, the Burkina Fasons continued to ask questions until in the 57th minute when the referee awarded them a spot-kick which Camara converted with ease.

In the 67th minute, Nigeria tried to fight back as they got a goal back through Idris Abdullahi. Unfortunately, the goal ended up becoming a consolation goal.

At the end of the thrilling encounter, Burkina Faso defeated Nigeria 2-1 to end the dream of the Golden Eaglets in the tournament and also ended their dream of playing in the 2023 Under-17 FIFA World Cup in December.